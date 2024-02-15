Metro Station Evacuated For Smoke On Platform In Southeast DC (Updated)

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Feb. 15, DC Fire and EMS personnel reported that they were called to the Eastern Market Metro station, where there was smoke on the platform, officials say.

The incident led to service being suspended between Federal Center and Stadium-Armory, impacting riders on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials said that crews were working with WMATA to ventilate the station of the smoke.

Officials say that the fire was caused by an insulator on fire under a railcar in the station. Either people were evaluated by paramedics, with one taken to an area hospital.

The incident also led to road closures in the area while crews were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

