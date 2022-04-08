Contact Us
Virginia Beach 20-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In 2-Vehicle Accident: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach, police reported.

Daniel Dill was riding near the intersection of Salem Road and Beckenham Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on August 2, when he hit another vehicle in the intersection, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. 

Dill was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, authorities said. 

Virginia Beach police are still investigating the crash.

