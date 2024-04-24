Body Found In River Near Four Mile Park

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue near Four Mile Park around 1:30 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department said.

The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is expected to determine the cause and manner of death.

Earlier in the week, Alexandria police announced a suspicious death investigation on North Henry Street. They said only that an injured man was found at the scene and later pronounced dead.

