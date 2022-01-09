Support Surges For Daughter, Fiancé Of Woodbridge Man Killed In Recent Crash

Garrett Clark, 32, was in a car crash on August 20 that ended his life.

During the incident, Clark's car smashed into a retaining wall and Clark, who was not wearing a seatbelt, did not survive.

His young daughter, Remy, his fiancé, and the rest of Clark's family are still reeling from their tragic loss, a GoFundMe page for the family said.

"This devastating event has taken the life of a brother, father, son, fiancé, and friend...we are asking for any generosity to help carry out Garrett’s legacy which lives through his beautiful baby girl, Remy Jolie Clark, whom he loved so much."

The GoFundMe page was started in Clark's honor to financially support Remy's life as she moves forward without her father, friends said on the page.

The fundraising page had raised $17,589 of their $20,000 goal as of September 1.

