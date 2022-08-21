Speed, Drugs Could Be Factors In Crash That Killed Woodbridge Driver: Police

A Woodbridge driver died in a single-car crash after his car slammed into a retaining wall in Woodbridge, police said.

At around 11:30 a.m. on August 20, police arrived at the scene near River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard, where they discovered a Volkswagen Jetta that drove onto the center grass median and into the wall, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Law enforcement said the driver, 32-year-old Garrett Clark, who was not wearing his seat belt, was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Speed and drug use do appear to be factors in this incident, police reported.

