Arlington Native Katie Couric Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime broadcast journalist Katie Couric announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in June.

The Arlington native and University of Virginia alum has spent much of her adult life in front of a television camera, but has been battling breast cancer privately for three months now.

Couric planned on filming her experience getting a mammogram, to encourage other women to do the same for their health.

That was before she received her terrifying diagnosis, before she became one of the approximately 264,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

This was an extremely difficult time for Couric, especially since many of her family members have fought various cancer diagnoses.

Since Couric's sonogram and biopsy that revealed her breast cancer, she had surgery in July to remove a tumor and underwent radiation until recently.

The television icon shared this vulnerable update to her Instagram, as a way to promote regular mammograms ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Click here to read more about Katie Couric's fight against breast cancer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.