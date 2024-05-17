Santos Adrian Ventura Fuentes, 34, of Alexandria, was heading east on Memroail Street in a 2007 Ford F-150 when he entered the South Kings Highway intersection in Groveton around 1:15 a.m., county police said.

That's when Jonathan Bartell, 28, who was heading south on South Kings Highway, struck the driver's side of Fuentes' pickup on his Kawasaki ZX, police said.

Bartell was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead while Fuentes was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from our DWI Squad responded and obtained a warrant for DUI for Fuentes, who was being held without bond.

Meanwhile, Bartell's obituary on the Jefferson Funeral Chapel website remembered him as a "young man with the hugest heard and kindest soul." He graduated from West Potomac High School in 2014 and went on to work at Washington Gas, up until his death.

"He lit up any room and was always quick with a story or a joke," Bartell's obituary continues. "He was always the life of the party and had the best play lists ready at a click of the button.

"You could always count on him at some point to start singing along to an oldie’s song with his beautiful voice. In his final hours, before the tragedy, he was doing what he loved, enjoying time with friends and family and riding his motorcycle."

Click here for Jonathan Bartell's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.