Hit-Run Crash Victim 'Rapidly Deteriorated' Just Before Hospital Release, Alexandria Police Say

James Thomson, of Alexandria, was found lying at the intersection of North Jordan Street and Taney Avenue with an injury to the back of his head on Thursday, May 9, police said.

Thomson told responders he'd been struck by a car and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Prior to his release, Thomson's condition rapidly deteriorated, and he died on Saturday, May 18, authorities announced Wednesday, May 22.

Police are seeking the public's help investigating the case. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being urged to contact authorities. Click here to submit evidence.

