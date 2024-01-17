Teen Dies Days After Being Shot In Head At SEPTA Station: Philadelphia PD

Welles, of Northeast Philly, was struck once in the head on the westbound platform around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday night, Jan. 11, Daily Voice reported.

He was said to be in critical condition after being taken to Jefferson Hospital, and died on Saturday, Jan. 13, according to city police.

Quadir Humphrey, 18, and Zaire Wilson, 16, were arrested at the scene and have been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, conspiracy, and related counts, authorities said.

Police said they now expect those charges to be upgraded.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Humphrey and Wilson standing on the east end of the train platform before one of them pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd. Detectives did not reveal an apparent motive.

"The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available," the release concludes.

