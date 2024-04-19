Laffredo was involved in a crash near the corner of Stump Hall and Anders roads in Skippack Township on March 15 and taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital in Philadelphia where he later died, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

In his obituary, family members said he was a devoted father and uncle and a fiercely loyal Philadelphia sports fan.

In addition to his son and his girlfriend, Laffredo is survived by his mother, his two sisters, a niece, and two nephews, loved ones said in his obituary. He was predeceased by his father.

Friends and coworkers posted tributes on social media in Laffredo's honor.

In lieu of flowers, loved ones asked that memorial donations be made to the Penn Diabetes Research Center, in honor of his father Mark Laffredo.

Click here to read his full obituary from Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home.

