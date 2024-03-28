Zaire Wilson, 16, was arrested shortly after Welles was shot at the 15th Street SEPTA Station in Center City on Jan. 11, police have said.

Eighteen-year-old Quadir Humphrey was also taken into custody for the shooting in a separate arrest, authorities said at the time.

Now, the District Attorney's Office says SEPTA surveillance video shows Wilson "was clearly not involved in the shooting and murder of Welles." The video was "not available to the DA’s Office at the time of Wilson’s arrest," according to prosecutors.

The DA's Office withdrew all charges against Wilson on Feb. 29 and he was released from custody with the approval of a judge, officials say.

Humphrey is still charged with Welles' murder and prosecutors say they now believe he acted alone.

“After an ongoing investigation made clear that a 16-year-old was in custody for a crime he did not commit, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci acted quickly to alert DA’s Office supervisors, Municipal Court leadership, and the Juvenile Justice Services Center to ensure that Zaire Wilson was released and reunited with his family within 36 hours,” DA Larry Krasner said.

“When presented with evolving or new information, the criminal legal system should move as quickly in the interest of justice – whether that means being prepared to meet the Commonwealth’s burden at trial or releasing from detention people who did not actually participate in a crime.”

