The victim required staples in her head in what authorities have described as an "unprovoked, sudden, violent attack," according to the outlet. Daily Voice has reached out to Upper Gwynedd police for more.

In a statement to families, North Penn School District Superintendent Todd M. Bauer said the assault happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday and that the school was placed on a brief "hold" while first responders were called.

"A student sustained serious injuries as a result of another student’s actions," Bauer said in a followup Wednesday night.

"I have been in contact with this student’s family and will continue to work with them throughout the recovery process. The family has requested and deserves privacy as the student recovers."

"I also want to acknowledge that there are rumors circulating regarding the other student involved in today’s incident," the superintendent continued.

"Some have implied that the student was expelled from another NPSD middle school for violent in-school behavior and transferred to Pennbrook. It has also been reported that the student was expelled from another school for violent behavior. Both of these assertions are false," his statement reads.

"I have also been in contact with this family and recognize that they also need support as a result of this incident."

Bauer said some onlooking students were "alarmed and scared by what they witnessed."

"This is completely understandable, and Dr. Taylor has been working with our counseling department and the district-wide traumatic event response team to support students in the upcoming days," he added.

6abc reported the alleged attacker will likely face felony assault charges, citing police.

