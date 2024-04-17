Philadelphia police did not detail the charges when Daily Voice inquired, and court documents were not available on the state website as of Wednesday, April 17. Philadelphia police said only that Boyle had not surrendered as of midday Wednesday.

The Democrat is wanted on an arrest warrant for violating a restraining order, 6abc said.

Boyle, a Democrat who represents parts of Northeast Philadelphia, was previously arrested on accusations that he violated a PFA order in 2021. Those charges were later dropped, according to 6abc.

