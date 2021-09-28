Authorities Probe Alleged Jail Attack Of PA Rep. Kevin Boyle

Authorities are investigating an alleged ail attack on a Pennsylvania State representative, who was arrested Friday on charges of harassment and violating a protection from abuse order.

Democratic Rep. Kevin Boyle, 41, who represents parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County, is accused of trying to enter his estranged wife’s house in violation of a PFA order, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports citing a criminal complaint.

Boyle, who has been a member of the house since 2011, was stripped of his committee chairmanship days before his arrest.

He agreed to seek mental health treatment after his arrest, multiple news outlets say.

He was allegedly attacked overnight Sunday in a holding cell at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, despite reports saying he was released on his own recognizance Saturday morning, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

That apparent attack is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf was calling on the incumbent's resignation at an unrelated press conference on Monday.

“I think he ought to resign and I think everybody deserves treatment for mental illness,” Wolf said.

“He deserves to go through that treatment and I think while he’s going through that treatment, he should not serve in the Legislature.”

Boyle told Spotlight PA he wasn’t sure what Democratic leaders were thinking, but thought their decision was based on “incorrect information about [me]," WHYY-FM reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.