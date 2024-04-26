Overcast 50°

Suspect Spied On Shoppers In King Of Prussia Dressing Room: Upper Merion PD

Authorities in Upper Merion are looking for a man who they say spied on shoppers in a mall changing room. 

 Photo Credit: Upper Merion Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Police said they were called to the Aerie store at King of Prussia Mall around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24. 

A witness said the suspect was holding a cell phone over the top of the dressing stall, according to authorities. She alerted staff and the man fled before police arrived, the department said. 

He was described as a man between 20 and 30 with a medium build wearing a black hat, a long-sleeve Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt, dark pants, and black shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion PD at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip through Crimewatch

