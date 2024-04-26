Philadelphia Mom Walking Home From Work Struck Twice In Hit-Run, Loved Ones Say

Darlene Wilson was walking home from work in University City around 3:45 p.m. when she was struck twice by a driver who fled the scene, her daughter Leeloni Velazquez-Butler wrote on GoFundMe.

Wilson was found unresponsive and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she is in serious but stable condition, Velazquez-Butler said.

"The extent of her injuries are serious and she does not have medical insurance," her daughter wrote.

"The driver of the vehicle who hit her was not found so she’s left to sustain medical bills, loss of wages and a potential to not work for a very long time as she’s got a long road to recovery."

On Friday, April 26, Velazquez-Butler said her mom underwent emergency pelvic surgery and is in high spirits.

"While she is worried about the financial aspect of things, I will ensure she gets the best possible care and figure out everything else afterward," she said.

