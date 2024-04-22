Arrest Warrant Against Rep. Kevin Boyle Withdrawn: Philadelphia DA

DA Larry Krasner said the warrant was based on "information that was accurate" and "truthful," but that prosecutors were "missing a key piece of information" that they were "only able to confirm today."

The PFA order "was no longer in effect on the relevant dates when Mr. Boyle was alleged to have violated that order," Krasner said.

He repeatedly declined to offer specifics at a Monday evening press conference.

"But based on the information we have today, which is more complete than the apparently accurate information we had before, we do not find that there is probable cause to justify the warrant for arrest," he told reporters.

"Having said that (...) I see no bad faith on the part of the Philadelphia Police Department or our office," Krasner said.

"As best we can tell no one lied. There was simply a gap in information," he continued.

"Simply put, this is a situation where newly confirmed information changes our analysis," Krasner said.

Boyle, a Democrat who represents part of Northeast Philadelphia, is on the ballot for Tuesday's Democratic primary election.

