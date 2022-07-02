Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man, 76, Dies Days After Being Struck By Vehicle In Allentown: Coroner

Nicole Acosta
Lehigh County Coroner's Office
Lehigh County Coroner's Office Photo Credit: Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center (Facebook)

A 76-year-old Salisbury Township man has died four days after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, authorities said.

Joseph A. Lacomare died on Sunday, Feb. 6 at St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem from closed head injuries sustained in a crash, according to Lehigh County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled an accident.

Lacomare was struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of Union Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by Allentown police.

