After nearly 50 years, Pocono Palace Resort — a popular love-themed getaway in the Poconos — has closed its doors.

The East Stroudsburg motel, which reportedly opened in 1976, was sold, with the transition of title set for Thursday, May 2, according to a statement on its website.

"We understand that this news may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

The resort's sister locations, Cove Haven Resort and Paradise Stream Resort, will remain open.

The Instagram-worthy resort on Fantasy Road is famed for its four-level champagne glass suite, heart-shaped tubs, and pink decor sprinkled with rose petals.

Elizabeth Hadden, of Coconut Creek, FL, stayed at Pocono Palace just once, which happened to be in its last month of business. And she says she was smitten by it all.

"It was everything my kitsch-loving soul needed: Aggressively themed, questionably designed in some spots, and full of the soft glowing charm of a romanticized past.

"Few hotels have the courage to dive headfirst into heart-shaped pools, twinkle lights, and mirrored everything so enthusiastically. Pocono Palace was clearly a place long past its prime, but it still clung beautifully to the core of why couples venture through the world together: love.

"I already miss the resort’s signature cleaning product scent, its plastic cloche covered meals, its indoor mini golf, and the giant champagne glass."

Hadden is not alone.

Many guests, new and old, said their last goodbyes to the motel for lovers.

