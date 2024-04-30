Fog/Mist 48°

Driver Killed In Early Morning Allentown Crash, Police Say

One person died after crashing in Allentown on Tuesday, April 30, according to city police. 

1900 block of Lehigh Street; Allentown police

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Allentown Police
Mac Bullock
Authorities said they discovered the wreck on the 1900 block of Lehigh Street just after 1 a.m. The driver was found seriously injured and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said. 

Investigators believe he was headed north on Lehigh Street when his car left the roadway and struck multiple parked cars. 

His identity is being withheld pending notification of loved ones, police said. 

In addition to APD, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office is investigating. 

