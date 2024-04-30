Driver Killed In Early Morning Allentown Crash, Police Say

Authorities said they discovered the wreck on the 1900 block of Lehigh Street just after 1 a.m. The driver was found seriously injured and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Investigators believe he was headed north on Lehigh Street when his car left the roadway and struck multiple parked cars.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of loved ones, police said.

In addition to APD, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office is investigating.

