Abeil Adilow Obituary: Temple Grad Dies At 27

Abeil Adilow, a Philadelphia man and Temple University alumnus, died in a crash in Allentown on Tuesday, April 30, authorities have said. He was 27. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Help Abeil's Family with Funeral Costs"
Police said Adilow crashed on the 1900 block of Lehigh Street just after 1 a.m. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

In a GoFundMe set up by family members to assist with his funeral costs, loved ones said Adilow was a Philadelphia native and a member of Central High School’s 273rd graduating class.

He went on to receive a degree from Temple and was most recently a software engineer who "had been studying daily to improve his skills."

"More importantly, he was my brother, a true friend, a devoted son, and so much more," wrote campaign organizer Hiwot Adilow.

"It has been a devastating 24 hours and the rest of our lives are forever changed by this loss. And still, the memories of Abeil and his love, his humor, his generosity and care will keep us," his brother wrote.

"There is so much richness to my brother that cannot be summed up in words."

In two days, the GoFundMe has raised over $13,000. 

A memorial service was scheduled for Thursday, May 2 at Francis Funeral Home at 5201 Whitby Avenue in Philadelphia. 

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com. 

