Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Allentown: Police

Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Allentown, authorities said.

Officers were called to the back of a building on the 500 block of Union Boulevard around 1 p.m., Allentown police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police confirmed there were no road closures impacting traffic in the area.

Further details were not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Allentown Police Traffic division at 610-437-7732 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app. 

