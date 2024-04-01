Timothy Jason Sherrin, 41 of the 500 block of Greenhowe Drive, had allegedly stuffed the mushrooms in a Carnation Breakfast Essentials Rich Milk Chocolate package and had other illegal items throughout his home, as discovered during the warranted search at 2:24 p.m. on March 21, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

"Sherrin was unable to legally possess a firearm after a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance in 2021," the DA's office noted yet, two black semiautomatic pistols without serial numbers (also known as ghost guns) were among the items seized.

The other items detectives seized included: "approximately 858 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 47 grams of marijuana, 21 bags of heroin [...] two digital gram scales, packaging material, and small Ziploc-style bags," as stated in the release.

Sherrin was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two felony counts of illegal possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of heroin, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the DA's office and court records.

Manheim Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the investigation.

Sherrin has been held in Lancaster County Prison on $125,000 cash bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Courtney Monson during his preliminary arraignment at 7:30 p.m. the day of the raid on his home.

His preliminary hearing was held before Judge Courtney M. Monson at 1:30 p.m. on March 27, and his formal arraignment has been set for 9 a.m. on April 26, court records show.

This is not the first time food packaging led authorities to drugs during a raid in Lancaster County. Click here to read about Jeffrey Warren Shackelford's methamphetamine in a "Pik-Nik" brand potato-stick snack can and click here to read about 23-year-old Carrie Hamilton who died after ingesting those drugs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.