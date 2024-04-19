In 2006, while the girls' father was unable to care for them, 52-year-old Vladimir Stanislavo Sayevskiy began raising them in his home in the first block of South Heck Road, Warwick Township, Lititz, Northern York County Regional Police Detective Matthew Hinkle explained in the criminal complaint.

Before each of the girls turned 13 years old they were sexually assaulted in the bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchen of the home by Sayevskiy, they told NLCRPD in interviews beginning on April 5, 2024, according to the affidavit.

Without graphically detailing the abuse, the affidavit noted the incidents as follows:

The first girl was assaulted and/or raped multiple times between 2019 through 2021.

The second experienced the same abuse from 2006 through 2012 with the rapes beginning in 2009.

The third had it happen to her between 2007 and 2013 when he allegedly began repeatedly raping her through 2016.

The fourth girl told police she was abused and raped by Sayevskiy multiple times between the years of 2015 through 2018.

The fifth girl reported the same abuse and rapes between the years of 2017 and 2019.

On April 11, Sayevskiy was charged with the following 48 charges according to his court docket:

Felony Rape of a Child (three counts).

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (three counts).

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child (six counts).

Felony Indecent Assault F-3 (12 counts).

Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor (three counts).

Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor F-3 (two counts).

Felony Corruption of Minors (five counts).

Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Minor when Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense (five counts).

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault (two counts).

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault (six counts).

Sayevskiy's preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Adam J. Witkonis at 10 a.m. on April 13, as detailed in his court docket. He was denied bail as the "Defendant a danger to the community and is a flight risk," the judge noted. He has been held in Lancaster County Prison.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Joseph C. Stauffer at 1:30 p.m. on April 22, court records show.

