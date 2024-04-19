On March 20, 2024, Amos Ebersol, 59 of the 500 block of South Fairmont Road, Ephrata, was charged with the following, according to his court docket:

Felony Rape (three counts).

Felony Incest (three counts).

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault with a person under 16 years of age (three counts).

Felony Contact or Communication with a Minor - Sexual Offenses (three counts).

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault - Forcible Compulsion (three counts).

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors (three counts).

Following a report by Child and Youth Services that "stated Ebersol had inappropriately touched a juvenile victim," the Ephrata Borough Police Department, detectives began investigating the alleged assault of the youngest daughter on October 18, 2022, as detailed in a release by the county district attorney's office.

Det. Rivera met with the girl and her mother who "did not want to disclose information" but did admit to the inappropriate touching, as stated in the affidavit.

During the investigation, the police spoke with the girl's three older sisters, all of whom told the police they were repeatedly raped — one saying it happened over 50 times. All of the women said these rapes occurred either in the family barn or buggy, according to the affidavit.

The three sisters all said they were 14 years old when the rapes began and one said they continued until she was 20 years old and her father would "forcefully pull her toward him to engage in sex," as stated in the affidavit.

The women said these rapes happened from 2006 until 2022 and the end date of the assaults is 2024, according to the affidavit.

Prior to the police investigation, one of the sister's husband confronted Ebersol with "concerns about him sexually assaulting family members," as stated in the affidavit.

While other family members were present, Ebersol made the following statements according to the affidavit:

"I guess I used the girls in a way I shouldn't.

I didn't think it was that bad."

He has been released on a $405,000 surety bond posted by professional bondsman Michael Paul Vance, as shown in Ebersol's court docket.

His formal arraignment is scheduled at 9 a.m. on May 10. Assistant District Attorney Steve Sess is prosecuting the case.

