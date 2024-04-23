The school where the incident took is also known as IU13 or Central Education Center which "operates on behalf of the 22 public school districts in Lancaster and Lebanon counties," according to its website.

The biting incident happened in the morning on Thursday, April 18, according to statements both the police and the school sent to Daily Voice.

The school "staff responded to the situation promptly" and then "local first responders were called to assist staff with the situation, as per protocol," the school's Communications Director Shannan Guthrie told us.

The Manheim Borough police confirmed they went to the school "for a reported assault on a teacher, resulting in serious injury to the teacher's finger."

The school's Executive Director, Matt Stern released the following statement on the incident.

“Our teachers and paraprofessionals are everyday heroes who work with children who have very significant needs."“They are selfless with a desire to change young lives and they should be celebrated for all they do. Our highest priority right now is caring for the staff and students at the Central Education Center as we continue to keep our teacher and her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”"We extend our appreciation to the local first responders and staff for handling the situation with professionalism and care."

Since the party involved is a minor, the police and the school both explained that they would not be releasing additional information to the public. The staff member's current condition was not shared.

