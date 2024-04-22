Deborah F. McClucas, 60 of Willow Street, was found unresponsive in her prison cell at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, according to a release by Lancaster County Officials.

After the prison staff called 911, city firefighters and EMS took her to Lancaster General Health Penn Medicine.

"The inmate’s family was notified of admittance to the hospital," officials told Daily Voice. She "was then released from custody by the Lancaster County Prison at the hospital. Inmates who are receiving end of life care are often released from custody, when appropriate, to remove restrictions of family having access to the individual."

On Monday, the Lancaster County Prison checked in with LGH and was informed that she had passed away on April 17, 2024.

Debbie had a criminal record for drug-related offenses which included an incident where she drove under the influence and gave a police officer a false ID, court records show. When she was found unresponsive she was being held "for a Technical Parole Violation bench warrant," as stated in the release.

She had been admitted to the prison on March 19, 2024.

Her cause of death was a "Cerebral Aneurysm" and the manner was ruled "Natural," by the Lancaster County Coroner.

