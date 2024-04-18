Rt 72 Closes As Injury Reported At Manheim Business Fire (Developing)

The fire broke out in the 300 block of South Main Street/Rt. 72 in Penn Township, Manheim at 10:20 a.m., according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Rt. 72 has closed in both directions between Fruitville Pike and East Sun Hill Road until the fire is contained, NLCRPD explained, adding, "please follow orders from the Fire Police who are directing traffic."

As of 10:43 a.m. police said, one person had suffered minor injuries and was being treated at the scene.

This is an active fire. The public is asked to avoid the area.

