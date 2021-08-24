Snack Can Full of Fentanyl, Meth. Leads To Arrest Of Lancaster Co. Couple

Contact Us
Jillian Pikora
Jeffrey Warren Shackelford and the drugs found under the false bottom of the snack can.
Jeffrey Warren Shackelford and the drugs found under the false bottom of the snack can. Photo Credit: Lancaster Co. DA

A Columbia couple has been charged with felony drug-dealing after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force found bulk fentanyl powder and packaged methamphetamine inside a snack can at his home.

Jeffrey Warren Shackelford, 47, of Goldfinch Drive in West Hempfield Township, Columbia, was arrested after a raid by the task force and members of the West Hempfield Township Police Department.

The search was conducted last week on a warrant following a drug investigation.

The search yielded 87 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of fentanyl, a small amount of emarijuana and paraphernalia that included packaging material, digital scales and approximately $8,280.

The majority of the drugs were seized from a "Pik-Nik" brand potato-stick snack can.   

The drugs were hidden in a false bottom in the can. 

The quantity of methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $6,960 and the fentanyl has an estimated street value of $1,500.   

Rebecca Marie Valentine, 37, of Lancaster was also arrested at the home on several outstanding warrants. 

She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her court documents were not available for further details at the time of publication.

Shackelford has been charged with the following:

  • F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver (2 Counts)
  • M Possession Of Marijuana
  • M Use or Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $175,000 bail.

Shackelford's preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m. 

