Snack Can Full of Fentanyl, Meth. Leads To Arrest Of Lancaster Co. Couple

A Columbia couple has been charged with felony drug-dealing after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force found bulk fentanyl powder and packaged methamphetamine inside a snack can at his home.

Jeffrey Warren Shackelford, 47, of Goldfinch Drive in West Hempfield Township, Columbia, was arrested after a raid by the task force and members of the West Hempfield Township Police Department.

The search was conducted last week on a warrant following a drug investigation.

The search yielded 87 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of fentanyl, a small amount of emarijuana and paraphernalia that included packaging material, digital scales and approximately $8,280.

The majority of the drugs were seized from a "Pik-Nik" brand potato-stick snack can.

The drugs were hidden in a false bottom in the can.

The quantity of methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $6,960 and the fentanyl has an estimated street value of $1,500.

Rebecca Marie Valentine, 37, of Lancaster was also arrested at the home on several outstanding warrants.

She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her court documents were not available for further details at the time of publication.

Shackelford has been charged with the following:

F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver (2 Counts)

M Possession Of Marijuana

M Use or Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $175,000 bail.

Shackelford's preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.