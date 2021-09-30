Tragic Death Of Young Mom Linked To Central PA Snack Can Drug Dealer, Police Say

A 26-year-old woman was found dead last spring, now the man who sold her drugs has been charged in connection with her death, Manheim Township police.

Jeffrey Warren Shackleford, 47, has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death among other charges.

Carrie Hamilton was found unresponsive in a residence in the 1300 block of Hollywood Drive in Manheim Township on April 13 at 4:54 a.m.

Hamilton’s husband Timothy performed CPR on her.

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and transported her to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, where she later died.

Hamilton was a graduate of class of 2013 graduate of Manheim Township High School and she studied nursing at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, according to her obituary.

She met her husband while working as an assistant manager at Weis Markets at the Stony Battery Road store.

She is survived by her husband Timothy W. Hamilton, and their daughter Brooklynn Ann Hamilton; her parents, James D. and Dorothy A. (McGill) Godin; and her sister Brandi Godin.

Her Funeral and Memorial Services were held privately.

Hamilton died of combined drug toxicity, according to the Lancaster County coroner's office.

A toxicological report found cocaine, morphine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

Police searched the residence on Hollywood Drive and found uncovered cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and tramadol.

Her husband later revealed to police, he took Hamilton to meet a known drug dealer in the parking lot of a Lancaster Township Turkey Hill on April 12 around 10:30 p.m., according to the affidavit obtained by LNP.

Shackleford’s vehicle was spotted on surveillance video at the Turkey Hill parking lot around 11 p.m.

Hamilton it's supposedly seen on video entering the vehicle for several minutes before leaving.

Text messages between Hamilton and Shackleford arranging the transaction were also discovered by police during the course of their investigation.

Since the time of Hamilton's death, 87 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of fentanyl, a small amount of emarijuana and paraphernalia that included packaging material, digital scales and approximately $8,280, were found during the search of Shackleford's home, leading to his arrest on Aug.20.

The majority of the drugs were seized from a "Pik-Nik" brand potato-stick snack can, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

He has admitted to selling crack cocaine and heroin to Hamilton, but claims he never intentionally sold her Fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

He was charged with the following, according to court documents:

F Drug Delivery Resulting in Death

F Criminal Use of Communication Facility Incident

For the "Pik Nik" arrest he was charged with the following:

F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver (2 Counts)

M Possession Of Marijuana

M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Shackleford remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000.

His next court appearance will be before Judge David Miller on Oct. 5.

He has a criminal record of drug offenses and has previously pleaded guilty to drug delivery charges in 2007, 2010 and 2013.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.