Tractor-Trailer Crash Along Route 30 Sends 1 Driver To Hospital, Halting Traffic: PennDOT

Part of Route 30 shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes are closed Exit: PROSPECT ROAD and Exit: PA 441 - COLUMBIA/MARIETTA, according to PennDOT.

Hazmat crews are on the scene for a fuel spill, according to emergency dispatchers.

At least one driver has been taken to the hospital, but no coroner has been called at this time, according to dispatch.

