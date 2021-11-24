Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Along US 22: PennDOT
Police & Fire

Tractor-Trailer Crash Along Route 30 Sends 1 Driver To Hospital, Halting Traffic: PennDOT

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Traffic halted in the area near the crash.
Traffic halted in the area near the crash. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (511pa)

Part of Route 30 shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes are closed Exit: PROSPECT ROAD and Exit: PA 441 - COLUMBIA/MARIETTA, according to PennDOT.

Hazmat crews are on the scene for a fuel spill, according to emergency dispatchers.

At least one driver has been taken to the hospital, but no coroner has been called at this time, according to dispatch.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.