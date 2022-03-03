More Details Emerge About Police Killing Of PA Man, Woman Found Dead In Basement

More details are slowly emerging about a Pennsylvania woman who was found dead in a basement followed by a police shooting and killing of a seemingly unrelated man in the same home on Tuesday.

Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.

Luke David Stash, 33, also of Connellsville, let the police into the home, according to the release. After Faidley's body was found the officers attempted to arrest him and a fight ensued, police say.

During the struggle, he pulled out a pistol and shot at police, so they returned fire– killing him at the scene, the release says.

Stash was in the process of appealing a denied license to carry a concealed firearm filed with the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 11, with a hearing scheduled for March 31, court records show.

Stash was a tile and die maker at Crown Cork & Seal USA, INC., according to his LinkedIn. Additional information about him was not immediately available when Daily Voice reached out to officials on Thursday.

Police did not clarify what if any relationship lay between Faidley and Stash, but the two are not connected on any of their social media.

No one lived at the address where she was found, according to public records.

Faidley had previously struggled with drug addiction. She pleaded guilty and served six months of probation twice– once in 2018 and again in 2021, court records show.

She previously served time in a state correctional institution for a theft that happened in 2004, court records show.

Faidley’s death and the police shooting death of Stash remain under investigation by Pennsylvania state police.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

