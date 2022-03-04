PA Woman Found In Basement Was Grieving While Struggling With Addiction

A Pennsylvania woman— who was found dead in a basement— was struggling with the loss of her partner while battling drug addiction, according to her social media.

Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.

Three days before she was found dead her partner Tom (last name unavailable) passed away on Feb. 26, according to Faidley’s Facebook.

Faidley had struggled with drugs for many years, according to court records and her social media.

She had previously been arrested on a bench warrant for an incident where she drove over the speed limit and was found with drugs on July 19, 2021 court records show. She later pleaded guilty to four related charges and served six months probation, according to court documents.

Before that, she served six months probation for a 2018 drug charge.

She was trying to stay clean, based on her social media posts, and was a member of a Facebook group called "Fight Addiction Now."

Faidley’s cause and manner of death have not been released. It is unknown if drugs were involved with her death. The incidents surrounding her death remain under investigation by Pennsylvania state police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.