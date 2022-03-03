PA Woman Found Dead In Basement 3 Days After Partner Died

Three days before a Pennsylvania woman was found dead in a basement, her partner died, according to her social media.

Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.

After she was found, a man– Luke David Stash, 33, also of Connellsville, who had let the police into the home– fought officers when they then attempted to arrest him, the release says. During the struggle, he pulled out a pistol and shot at police, so they returned fire– killing him at the scene, the release says.

Police did not clarify what if any relationship lay between Faidley and Stash, but the two are not connected on any of their social media.

Faidley did have a relationship with Tom (last name unavailable) who passed away on Feb. 26, according to Faidley’s Facebook.

His cause and manner of death are unknown.

Faidley’s cause and manner of death have not been released and the incidents surrounding her death remain under investigation by Pennsylvania state police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.