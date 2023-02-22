Suspected ID'd After Officer Shot In Western PA, Police Say

A man is under police guard at a Pittsburgh area hospital after the officer he shot fired back at him on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, authorities say.

Allegheny County 9-1-1 was notified of shots fired in the area of Catherine and Savey streets around 12:18 a.m., Allegheny County Department of Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns details in a release approximately 12 hours later.

"A Duquesne police officer responded to the area. When the officer arrived, he was immediately met by gunfire before exiting his vehicle. The officer returned fire striking the suspect in the leg. During the exchange of gunfire, the officer sustained a gunshot wound to the foot," Kearns says.

Other officers on the scene nabbed 28-year-old Shyheim Cortez Berry of Duquesne as he ducked into a basement of a nearby vacant house. They are charging him with criminal attempt homicide of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and terroristic threats, according to the release.

Both the suspect and officer were transported to area hospitals and are in stable condition, according to Kearns.

Berry is under police guard. When released, he will be transported to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment, Kearns explains in the release.

Berry has a criminal record for a Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense charge which he pleaded guilty to in 2019, court records show.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident, Kearns says.

There have been more than half a dozen police officers shot in the line of duty in Pennsylvania since the start of 2023, three of which were fatal. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot dead along with Tarentum Officer Jordan Schrecengost, who is recovering, during a carjacking on Jan. 2. Mckeesport patrolman Sean Leonard "Slug" Sluganski was killed and his partner Chuck Thomas was shot in the face during a "mental health crisis" welfare check on Feb. 6. Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was shot dead during an armed robbery on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

