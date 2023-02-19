Bucks Gunman Faces Murder Charge In Slaying Of Temple University Officer

An 18-year-old Bucks County man is facing various charges including murder in connection with the shooting death of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, authorities said.

Miles Pfeffer was captured at his home on the 2300 block of Quarry Road in Buckingham Township by members of the US Marshals — who used Fitzgerald's handcuffs to take him into custody — at 7:12 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, according to Daily Voice sources and the Bucks County DA's Office.

Pfeffer was charged with murder, homicide of a law enforcement officer, VUFA and more in connection with Fitzgerald's killing; and carjacking, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, VUFA and more in the incident that led to the pursuit and shooting that ultimately left Fitzgerald dead.

More than $94,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Fitzgerald's loved ones as of Sunday evening. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Pfeffer shot Fitzgerald during a foot pursuit on the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue Saturday evening, Feb. 18, authorities said. He disregarded the officer's orders and a struggle ensued, authorities said. That's when Pfeffer opened fire, killing Fitzgerald, the DA's office said.

Fitzgerald was hired as a Temple University officer on Oct. 4, 2021.

"Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community," Temple's vice president of public safety, Jennifer D. Griffin, said.

"The courage and bravery he displayed highlights the day-to-day sacrifice made by our Temple University Police Officers to keep our community safe. This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague, and a friend."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.