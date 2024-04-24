The Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker previously identified the victims of the crash — all from Delaware, Ohio — as follows, as Daily Voice reported at the time:

Harold Nibert, 55-years-old.

Bradley Scott Thivener, 47-years-old.

Krystal May, 36-years-old.

Amanda Dawson, 33-years-old.

Amanda's son, Kullen Dawson, 7-months-old.

Nibert had been driving a Honda Accord along Route 40 in Wharton Township, near New Meadow Run Drive — by the entrance to Nemacolin Woodland’s Resort. For an unknown reason, he crossed over the double-yellow line near a curve in the road — striking a commercial tractor-trailer head-on, around 1:27 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, Pennsylvania State Police told the press the following morning.

All five were pronounced dead at the scene and their next of kin have been notified, Baker explained.

In a release on April 20, Dr. Baker said "The toxicology report on Harold Nibert, the driver of the black Honda Accord, shows positive results for cocaine use at the time of the accident."

The Pennsylvania State Police, along with the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate this deadly crash.

Information about all the crash victims was unavailable at the time of publishing.

Here's what we have learned about the victims so far:

Amanda Dawson was originally from Ashley, Ohio, attended Rutherford B.Hayes High School, and had multiple children — the youngest being 7-month-old Kullen, according to her social media.

Scott, "was the life of the party. He was the true definition of live, laugh, and love. He lived hard, he laughed harder, and he loved the hardest," according to a GoFundMe launched to help his family cover the funeral expenses.

Harold was known to "give you the shirt off his back. A chef in his own right, he loved to cook and he made the best homemade pizza. Described as just a good guy, he made numerous friends and he also enjoyed fishing with his brother," as written in his obituary hosted by Snyder Family Funeral Homes.

The status of those injured in the crash has not been released. Check back here for additional possible updates.

