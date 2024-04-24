Zachery "Zach" L. Daley of Greencastle was in the left lane, riding south on his 2003 Suzuki along PA Route 11/Molly Pitcher Highway when the crash happened at 8:22 p.m. on April 23, PA State Police Trooper Jesse Picklo detailed in the release.

A 2014 Mini Countryman driven by 55-year-old Candace Rutherford also of Greencastle, attempted to cross into his lane — clipping his bike with the rear of her vehicle, this sent Zach into the northbound lanes where he was struck by 50-year-old Michael Scholl of Rockhill Furnace's 2015 Audi Q5, as Picklo explained.

But this didn't stop Zach or his motorcycle, which were propelled into a utility pole along the side of the road, according to the release.

Candace was treated by Marion EMS at the scene and released; Michael was taken by Greencastle EMS to Chambersburg Hospital where his status and condition remain unknown; and Zach was pronounced dead at the scene, according to PSP.

No charges have been filed in connection with this fatal crash as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24. Zach was noted to be wearing a helmet.

Zach's community has been sharing about its loss on social media.

His Facebook intro is only a quote:

"Everybody dies but not everybody lives"

He is survived by his family, according to social media. Funeral and memorial details have yet to be released at the time of publication.

