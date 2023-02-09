Slain PA Police Officer Sean Sluganski's Funeral Details Released As Community Raises $160K+

A community has rallied, raising over $168,000 in less than 48 hours to cover the funeral cost and support the family of the slain McKeesport police officer Sean Leonard "Slug" Sluganski.

The 32-year-old patrolman was shot along with his partner Chuck Thomas by 31-year-old Jonathan Jemia Morris who was having a mental health crisis, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The pair were airlifted to UPMC McKeesport. Thomas was shot in the face but was sent to recover at home following emergency surgery on Monday. Sluganski died at the hospital.

He had worked for McKeesport police for two years. Prior to that he worked at the Charleroi Regional police department, according to his family.

Sluganski was known for "his humor, energy, his passionate love for his family and new daughter," 1-year-old Haven, whom he shared with his fiance Chelsea Cancilla, according to the family and as written by family friend Kirsten Radaker who launched the first of two GoFundMe's to help the family.

Radaker raised $30,223 from 322 in less than 24 hours before ending her fundraisers.

The second GoFundMe campaign "will go directly to Chelsea and Haven to help with expenses for the baby and to save for a future college fund" and it raised a whopping $138,000 from 2,100 donors in approximately 40 hours. The top donation from a single donor was $2,000 which was given anonymously.

He is survived by his fiance and daughter, as well as his mother Terri, sisters Sarah (Matthew) Griener and Shela (fiancé Pierre Odom) Sluganski; nieces Macie Sluganski and Madison Griener; grandmother Marilyn, and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved dogs Sigg and Knox, according to his obituary published on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

"Friends will be received at the John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 12-8 p.m. and Monday, February 13, 2023 from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Albert the Great Church, 3198 Schieck Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15227, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 12:00 noon.," as written in his obituary.

The second GoFundMe campaign remains active as it has yet to reach it's $150,000 goal. If you would like to donate you can do so here.

