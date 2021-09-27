US Marshals Capture Second Suspect In Deadly Shooting Of 19-Year-Old Man In DelCo

A gunman wanted on multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a Pennsylvania shooting that killed a 19-year-old man last year was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kysir Brokenbough, 20, was apprehended Thursday morning in Claymont, Delaware.

Brokenbough and Anthony Jordan, 18, aka “Backdoor _Phat," are the men accused of fatally shooting Zamir Abdullah, and injuring two others in the December 2020 incident that took place in Chester, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office and the City of Chester Police Department.

On the day of the shooting, officers received reports of an overturned car with someone trapped in the area of 500 W. 6th Street.

The 911 callers told authorities that passengers from the car had fled the scene, authorities said.

Officers found the driver of the car, -- 19-year-old Abdullah, -- unresponsive and with a gunshot wound to the head.

As some officers were tending to Abdullah, others were flagged down by two people near West 9th and Barclay Streets.

Both people were hurt, with one sustaining gunshot wounds to the abdomen and foot, authorities said.

All three victims were taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center for treatment. Abdullah died at the center, but the two other people survived their injuries, police said.

Surveillance footage recorded near the crime scene captured two suspects walking toward Abdullah and standing in opposite positions of the car, DA Jack Stollsteimer said.

After they allegedly shot Abdullah, the two suspects ran north on the 600 block of Butler Street as Abdullah's car traveled east on West 6th Street, where it crashed, Stollsteimer said.

Brokenbough was transported to New Castle County Police Department and later waived his right to extradition.

He is being held without bail and is currently being housed at Howard Correctional Institution in Wilmington Delaware.

Jordan was taken into custody earlier this year in 2300 block of West 9th Street in Chester.

He is being held without bail at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

