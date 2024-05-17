Overcast 50°

SHARE

Delco Thieves Made Of With Over $14K In Sunglasses, Troopers Say

State police in Delaware County are looking for two people in connection with a May 5 retail theft. 

Suspects

Suspects

 Photo Credit: Facebook/PSP Tips
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The robbers stole about $14,300 in sunglasses from the LensCrafters at 539 Wilmington West Chester Pike in Glen Mills, troopers said in a release.

They fled in a red or burgundy Honda Crosstour with a Delaware license plate, according to investigators. The getaway car had tinted windows, black rims, and a circular sticker on the left side of the bumper. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Media at 484-840-1000 or submit a tip online. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE