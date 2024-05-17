Delco Thieves Made Of With Over $14K In Sunglasses, Troopers Say

The robbers stole about $14,300 in sunglasses from the LensCrafters at 539 Wilmington West Chester Pike in Glen Mills, troopers said in a release.

They fled in a red or burgundy Honda Crosstour with a Delaware license plate, according to investigators. The getaway car had tinted windows, black rims, and a circular sticker on the left side of the bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Media at 484-840-1000 or submit a tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.