Thieves targeted a house on the 4400 block of Somerset Lane sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. while the homeowner was away, authorities said.

"Numerous items were removed from the residence," township police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Sgt. Jones or Det. Molineux at 610-485-8400.

To submit a tip online, visit the Delaware County Crimewatch page.

