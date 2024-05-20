1 Killed, 1 Injured In Delaware County Shooting: Police

Police said two juvenile victims were found on the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

One victim was shot in the torso and taken to Crozer Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, borough police said. The second victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the foot, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Collingdale Police Department Sergeant Patrick Crozier at 610-586-0502 or call Delaware County Criminal Investigative Division Detective Michael Jay at 610-891-4161.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Delaware County Crimewatch page.

