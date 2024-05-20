Overcast 50°

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Delaware County Shooting: Police

Authorities in Collingdale are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday, May 17. 

100 block of Lafayette Street, Collingdale Borough

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Police said two juvenile victims were found on the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue around 4:20 p.m. 

One victim was shot in the torso and taken to Crozer Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, borough police said. The second victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the foot, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Collingdale Police Department Sergeant Patrick Crozier at 610-586-0502 or call Delaware County Criminal Investigative Division Detective Michael Jay at 610-891-4161.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Delaware County Crimewatch page

