DA: Gunman Named 'Backdoor Phat' Arrested In Deadly PA Shooting, 2nd Suspect At Large

One suspect was in custody while the other remained at large in connection with a Chester City shooting that killed a 19-year-old man last year, authorities said Tuesday.

Anthony Jordan, 18, aka “Backdoor _Phat," was charged with murder of the first, second, and third-degree, as well as conspiracy, robbery, aggravated assault, and related firearms charges in the December 2020 murder of 19-year-old Zamir Abdullah, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

He was additionally charged with attempted murder of the first degree, robbery, and aggravated assault in connection with a second and third victim who were injured in the incident, Stollsteimer said.

A second suspect, Kysir Brokenbough, 20, of Claymont, Delaware, remained at large, Stollsteimer said.

Officers received reports of an overturned car with someone trapped in the area of 500 W. 6th Street in Chester City on Dec. 9, Stollsteimer said.

The 911 callers told authorities that passengers from the car had fled the scene, Stollsteimer said.

Officers found the driver of the car, -- 19-year-old Abdullah, -- unresponsive and with a gunshot wound to the head, Stollsteimer said.

As some officers were tending to Abdullah, others were flagged down by two people near W. 9th and Barclay Streets, Stollsteimer said.

Both people were injured, with one that suffered from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and foot, Stollsteimer said.

All three victims were taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center for treatment, Stollsteimer said.

Abdullah died at the center, but the two other people survived their injuries, Stollsteimer said.

An investigation at the crime scene uncovered an approximately one-pound package of marijuana on the floor of the front passenger side of the car, Stollsteimer said.

Surveillance footage recorded near the crime scene captured two suspects walking toward Abdullah and standing in opposite positions of the car, Stollsteimer said.

After they allegedly shot Abdullah, the two suspects ran north on the 600 block of Butler Street as Abdullah's car traveled east on W. 6th Street, where it crashed, Stollsteimer said.

Additional surveillance footage obtained by police allowed detectives to track the movements of both suspects prior to the shooting, Stollsteimer said.

Through further investigation, police were able to identify the suspects as Jordan and Brokenbough, Stollsteimer said.

“This is yet another case where guns and drugs have led to the senseless murder of a teenaged victim by a teenaged suspect. I continue to bring attention to these cases because even as my office works hard to prevent these crimes, we are equally committed to solving them," Stollsteimer said.

"Under the leadership of Deputy District Attorney Matt Krouse, the Gun Violence Task Force focuses every day on both facets of the scourge of gun violence: prevention AND investigation. My office is committed to bringing the perpetrators of this violence to justice - it is important for the victim, for the victim’s family, and for the entire community."

Jordan is being held without bail at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing date is set for March 2 in front of Judge Dawn Vann.

Local police are still seeking the public's help to identify the whereabouts of Brokenbough, who police say is approximately 5’8’’ and 155 lbs. Police say he frequents areas in and around Claymont, Delaware.

Authorities are encouraging those who have any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Detective Victor Heness of the Chester Police Department at (610)-447-8429.

