Three Struck By Gunfire In Chester, Police Say

Three men were struck by gunfire in Chester on Monday, Aug. 22, authorities said.

The unidentified victims transported themselves to local hospitals following the shooting on the 200 block of Engle Street around 4 p.m., Chester City police said.

Officers met with the victims at the hospitals, and confirmed all three were being treated for gunshot wounds, they said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Meanwhile, detectives were said to be searching for evidence at the crime scene.

The victims' identities were being withheld pending the notification of families.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Brian Pot at 610-447-8431 or Detective Vincent Port at 610-891-5337.

