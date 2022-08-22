Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: 'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports
Police & Fire

Three Struck By Gunfire In Chester, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
200 block of Engle Street
200 block of Engle Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Three men were struck by gunfire in Chester on Monday, Aug. 22, authorities said.

The unidentified victims transported themselves to local hospitals following the shooting on the 200 block of Engle Street around 4 p.m., Chester City police said.

Officers met with the victims at the hospitals, and confirmed all three were being treated for gunshot wounds, they said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Meanwhile, detectives were said to be searching for evidence at the crime scene.

The victims' identities were being withheld pending the notification of families.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Brian Pot at 610-447-8431 or Detective Vincent Port at 610-891-5337.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.