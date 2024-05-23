Ruiz is accused of killing brothers 29-year-old Leovanny Pena Pena and 26-year-old Giguenson Pena Pena, and sending three others to the hospital early Wednesday, May 22, officials tell Daily Voice. He is charged with first-degree murder and related counts.

According to an affidavit, multiple witnesses reported seeing Ruiz get into an argument with one of the people he'd shot before opening fire, striking the four others just before 8:30 a.m. at the Delaware County Linen Company at 2626 W. 4th Street in Chester.

Ruiz was heard saying "I'm tired of people f—ing with me," before trying to shoot another person, but the gun had either jammed or was out of ammunition, authorities said.

At least eight fired cartridge casings were found at the scene, where 48 employees had been working, police said.

Ruiz ultimately fled in a Toyota, leading a high-speed pursuit along local streets. His car stopped at Culhane and Kane, where Ruiz got out of the car and threw a 9mm Remington R51 semiautomatic pistol, authorities said.

He was arrested by Trainer police and had yet to be arraigned as of Thursday evening, March 23.

