A 60-year-old man died in a fire at an Upper Darby home Thursday, April 7, 6abc reports.

Firefighters responded to the 6000 block of Radbourne Road around 4 a.m., where they found the man in a second-floor bedroom, the outlet says. He died at an area hospital.

The fire displaced four people, including an eight-month-old baby, according to the outlet.

