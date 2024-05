State gaming officials said the lucky winner earned the top prize playing the $1 Million Moneybag Crossword scratch-off game.

The Wawa at 1073 Baltimore Pike in Media will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off winners have up to one year from the date of purchase to claim their prize by calling the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

