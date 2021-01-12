FBI Offers $25K Reward For Capture Of Philly Man Wanted For Murder Of Pregnant DelCo GF

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Philadelphia man wanted in the murder of his 21-year-old pregnant girlfriend from Delaware County.

Investigators have been looking for Justin Smith, 23, since an arrest warrant was issued in April following the death of Dianna Brice, 21, and her unborn child, according to the FBI.

Brice, of Upper Darby, went missing on March 30 and was discovered dead on April 5 in a wooded area near 58th Street and Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities said.

Authorities believe Smith shot Brice in the head multiple times inside a 2018 black Ford Fusion, which was found engulfed in flames at the corner of Florence Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway, according to authorities and CBS3.

Nobody was found inside the car, which was located just over a mile from where Brice's body was discovered days later, the news outlet previously reported.

Tylydiah Garnett was arrested in April and charged with arson, abuse of a corpse, criminal conspiracy, and other related offenses in connection with Brice's murder, Philadelphia police said.

Her and Smith are accused of loading what is believed to be Brice's body into Garnett's car, 6abc previously reported. She was also reportedly seen on surveillence footage buying gasoline.

Smith is known to have connections to Greensboro, North Carolina, and New Castle, Delaware. He has also been seen in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida, and in Atlanta, Georgia, federal investigators said.

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith, is asked to contact the FBI at 215-418-4000 or submit tips on the official website.

