FBI Joins Search For Justin Smith; Boyfriend Accused Of Killing Pregnant Dianna Brice

The FBI has joined the search for a 23-year-old man wanted in the murder of his 21-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Dianna Brice, authorities announced.

The FBI's Philadelphia field office is offering a monetary reward for information leading directly to the arrest of Justin Smith, according to a wanted poster released this week.

Smith is known to have connections to Greensboro, North Carolina, and New Castle, Delaware. He has also been seen in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida, and in Atlanta, Georgia, federal investigators said.

FBI Wanted poster FBI

Brice -- who was four-and-a-half months along in her pregnancy -- was found dead around 11 p.m. on April 5 in a wooded area at 58th Street and Eastwick Avenue, CBS Philly reports.

She had last been seen leaving the K Laundry laundromat on Church Lane in Lansdowne, with her mom, Betty Cellini.

At around 1 p.m., the Delaware County mother met up with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Justin Smith, to pick up her medication at a Kensington pharmacy, Cellini told Eyewitness News.

Brice told her mom she'd head straight home and meet her there -- but she never made it home.

The couple apparently got into an argument on the trip home, and Brice got out of her boyfriend's car, CBS Philly reports.

Smith’s 2018 black Ford Fusion was found abandoned and on fire at the corner of Florence Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway around 5:30 p.m. that day, CBS Philly says.

Brice's body was later found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head just over a mile from Brice's car.

Last week, Tylydiah Garnett was apprehended in Florida and charged with arson, abuse of a corpse, criminal conspiracy, and other related offenses, for her involvement in Brice's murder, Philadelphia police said.

Garnett was seen on video buying gasoline before returning to a garage that was either rented or owned by Smith, 6abc says citing investigators.

They loaded what is believed to be Brice's body into Garnett's car, the news outlet reports.

Garnett then apparently followed Smith to the wooded area on Eastwick Avenue where Brice's body was found, 6abc says citing authorities.

Garnett was released after posting 10% of $75,000 bail, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's office.

Smith was charged on April 9 with first-degree murder, arson, and related offenses, authorities said.

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, federal investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

